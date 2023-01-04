Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Has $39.70 Million Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,367 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises 16.7% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. owned about 1.57% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $39,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2,437.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVUS traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $67.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,459. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.30. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.26.

