Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Has $881,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises about 0.4% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REET. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,201,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,019,000 after acquiring an additional 987,459 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,456.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 548,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,262,000 after acquiring an additional 513,231 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 501.4% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 476,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 397,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,810,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,693,000 after acquiring an additional 363,912 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,625. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average of $23.51.

