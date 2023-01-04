Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 7,850 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,394,000 after purchasing an additional 188,518 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 68,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.28. 40,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,411,285. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.33. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $116.19.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

