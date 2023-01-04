WazirX (WRX) Market Capitalization Tops $54.85 Million

WazirX (WRX) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. WazirX has a market capitalization of $54.85 million and $1.17 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000855 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WazirX has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WazirX

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

