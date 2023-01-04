WBI Investments Inc. Acquires 3,787 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,396 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,682,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,619,000 after purchasing an additional 75,245 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,519,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,381,000 after purchasing an additional 54,603 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 869,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,205,000 after purchasing an additional 309,186 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CBRL traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,795. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.87 and a 12 month high of $139.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.28). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $839.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBRL. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Further Reading

