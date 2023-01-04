WBI Investments Inc. Has $11.19 Million Stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,415 shares during the period. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF comprises 3.3% of WBI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. WBI Investments Inc. owned 15.65% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $11,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 653.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth about $274,000.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance

COM stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.37. The company had a trading volume of 136,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,147. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average of $30.11.

