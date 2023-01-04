WBI Investments Inc. Invests $944,000 in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 59,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in International Game Technology by 35.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IGT traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $23.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,371. International Game Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.19.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.06. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

