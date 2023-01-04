WBI Investments Inc. Purchases 2,210 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSTA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 39,673 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $563,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSTA traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.80. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,681. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $49.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.94.

