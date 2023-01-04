WBI Investments Inc. Purchases 815 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,542,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,179,000 after acquiring an additional 467,193 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,484,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,060,000 after buying an additional 15,358 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 387,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,476,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,058,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 290,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,555,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IXJ traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.24. 313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,083. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.32 and a 200-day moving average of $81.63. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $91.78.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.