WBI Investments Inc. Sells 6,153 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

WBI Investments Inc. decreased its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,153 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 60.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 407.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Plains GP in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP Stock Performance

NYSE PAGP traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.18. 11,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,830. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Plains GP from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.58.

Plains GP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.