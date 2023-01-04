WBI Investments Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 3.2% in the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 55,758,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $899,387,000 after buying an additional 1,724,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,862 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Invesco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,935,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,060,000 after purchasing an additional 58,590 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Invesco by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,501,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,486,000 after acquiring an additional 38,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on IVZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.62.

Invesco Price Performance

NYSE:IVZ traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.54. The company had a trading volume of 56,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,695. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.00. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $25.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

