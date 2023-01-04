Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,372 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,789,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,894,126,000 after purchasing an additional 721,899 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,970,000 after buying an additional 1,504,528 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,520,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,204,000 after acquiring an additional 248,478 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,131,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,626,000 after acquiring an additional 255,746 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.15. The company had a trading volume of 150,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,652,311. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $116.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.35.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.