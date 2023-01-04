WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEC. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.91.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $94.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.28.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.59%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

