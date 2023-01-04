Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 61,639 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,321,175 shares.The stock last traded at $19.75 and had previously closed at $20.17.

WB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weibo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Weibo from $37.00 to $32.60 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 77.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Weibo by 2.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 88.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 2.7% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 27,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Weibo by 15.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

