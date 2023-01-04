Wells Fargo & Company Increases TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $115.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on TFI International from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen increased their target price on TFI International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.19.

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $100.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.02. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $71.63 and a fifty-two week high of $112.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 9.05%. As a group, analysts predict that TFI International will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of TFI International by 33.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of TFI International by 94.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Articles

