Wells Fargo & Company Increases TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $115.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on TFI International from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen increased their target price on TFI International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.19.
TFI International Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $100.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.02. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $71.63 and a fifty-two week high of $112.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of TFI International by 33.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of TFI International by 94.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.31% of the company’s stock.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
