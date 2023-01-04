Wells Fargo & Company Trims Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Target Price to $55.00

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 171.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RNA. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

RNA opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93. Avidity Biosciences has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of -0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.15. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 42.97% and a negative net margin of 1,950.91%. The business had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNA. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,898,000. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 411.6% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,167,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,775 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,715,000. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,170,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,439,000 after acquiring an additional 375,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,451,000 after acquiring an additional 294,791 shares in the last quarter.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

Featured Stories

