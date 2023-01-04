Westhampton Capital LLC Grows Position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaos were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Danaos by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 37,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaos by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Danaos during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Danaos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Danaos by 431.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 19.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DAC opened at $53.53 on Wednesday. Danaos Co. has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $107.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.46.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $8.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $1.29. Danaos had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $260.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.29 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaos Co. will post 27.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Danaos from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

