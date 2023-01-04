Westhampton Capital LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $96.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.77 and a 200-day moving average of $86.24. The company has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 38.45%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

