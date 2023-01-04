Westhampton Capital LLC Has $427,000 Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Westhampton Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 60.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Trading Up 0.3 %

CTVA opened at $58.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.70 and its 200 day moving average is $60.28.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CTVA. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.