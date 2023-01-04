Westhampton Capital LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Westhampton Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEG. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 3,378.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,264,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,615 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 40.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

LEG opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.74. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.42%.

About Leggett & Platt

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

