Westhampton Capital LLC Sells 70 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Westhampton Capital LLC cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,538 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.1% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $264.33 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.79.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 76.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.38.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.