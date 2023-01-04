Westhampton Capital LLC Sells 769 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Westhampton Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Clorox comprises 2.4% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 10,476.2% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 64.5% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 65.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 51.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $136.17.

Clorox Trading Up 1.4 %

CLX opened at $142.26 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $186.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.65.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

