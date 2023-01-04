Westwood Management Corp IL Acquires 46,800 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Westwood Management Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 46,800 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology comprises 1.0% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $7,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 12,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $3,792,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 97,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 748,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,115,000 after acquiring an additional 170,282 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,231,580. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.05. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $35.09 and a one year high of $91.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.31.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

