WeWork (NYSE:WE) Trading 10% Higher

Shares of WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) traded up 10% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.54. 52,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,566,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WE shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of WeWork to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of WeWork in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of WeWork in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WeWork presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

WeWork Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WeWork

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that WeWork Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in WeWork during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in WeWork by 114.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in WeWork during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in WeWork during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in WeWork by 68.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WeWork

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

See Also

