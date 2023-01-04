WhiteCoin (XWC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $704,792.17

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $38.94 million and $704,792.17 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0511 or 0.00000304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 970,062,755 coins and its circulating supply is 762,594,988 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

