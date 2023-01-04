WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Down 7.6% Over Last Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $38.70 million and $706,301.23 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.29 or 0.00456646 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00032753 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00021217 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006071 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000841 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018194 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000237 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 970,038,515 coins and its circulating supply is 762,570,748 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

