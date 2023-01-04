WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0510 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $38.91 million and $707,211.15 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.83 or 0.00449783 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00032898 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020727 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000859 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00018576 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000234 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 970,057,935 coins and its circulating supply is 762,590,168 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.