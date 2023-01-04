Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires 847 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHI. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000.

MCHI stock opened at $49.11 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $66.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day moving average is $47.02.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.712 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

