Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Buys 504 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.76 and its 200-day moving average is $105.33. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $116.19.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

