Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Cuts Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC reduced its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,730 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 132.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 544.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 412.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 927 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $50.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.69.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. Bank of America lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

