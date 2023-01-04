Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $286,000 Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,688 shares during the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,929 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,647,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Snowflake by 17.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,656,000 after buying an additional 1,270,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 162.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,457,000 after buying an additional 1,253,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,038.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $135.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.42 and a 200-day moving average of $157.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of -59.17 and a beta of 0.72. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $330.51.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Snowflake to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.35.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

