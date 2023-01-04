Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $290,000 Holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2,723.3% in the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,860,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688,354 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,410,000 after purchasing an additional 334,823 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,852,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 514,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,813,000 after acquiring an additional 174,338 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 256.5% during the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 282,416 shares during the period.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.38.

