Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $599,000 Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC cut its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,338,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1,096.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 48,620 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 227,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 80,373 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 52,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 26,562 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.62. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $26.89.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.