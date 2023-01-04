Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Raises Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 591.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 696.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150,967 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367,310 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $451,711,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,370 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS opened at $85.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

