Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 988 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,288,000 after buying an additional 1,668,645 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,815,000 after buying an additional 2,383,152 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,785,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,841,000 after buying an additional 2,552,083 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,705,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,443,000 after buying an additional 172,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,368,000 after buying an additional 699,309 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

BATS IEFA opened at $62.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.91. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

