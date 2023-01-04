Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 1.8% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 420.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $261.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $276.02 and a 200-day moving average of $254.50. The company has a market cap of $139.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $214.39 and a one year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.67.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

