WOO Network (WOO) Price Up 7.8% This Week

WOO Network (WOO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $155.47 million and approximately $16.74 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WOO Network has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One WOO Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000762 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 45.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.98 or 0.00475199 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $372.55 or 0.02213374 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,118.16 or 0.30407900 BTC.

About WOO Network

WOO Network’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,956,710,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,212,528,277 tokens. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

