World Mobile Token (WMT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $51.83 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $51.83 million and approximately $860,364.62 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000924 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, World Mobile Token has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About World Mobile Token

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,738,954 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchainThe primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.Telegram”

