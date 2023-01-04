Wrapped Cardano Reaches 1-Day Volume of $45,179.53 (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Wrapped Cardano has a market cap of $9.09 billion and $45,179.53 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001566 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 52.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.97 or 0.00446046 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.87 or 0.02230444 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,121.60 or 0.30473455 BTC.

About Wrapped Cardano

Wrapped Cardano’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 34,522,851,540 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 34,277,702,081.605 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.25943244 USD and is up 2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $34,458.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

