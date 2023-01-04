Wrapped TRON Price Reaches $0.0548 on Major Exchanges (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0548 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and $1.49 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.05546898 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $744,543.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

