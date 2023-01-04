Wrapped Velas (WVLX) Market Cap Hits $47.92 Million

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. Wrapped Velas has a market cap of $47.92 million and $8,043.02 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Velas has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Velas alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.25 or 0.00475964 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000191 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.52 or 0.02197681 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,134.88 or 0.30456837 BTC.

Wrapped Velas Profile

Wrapped Velas was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. Wrapped Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The official website for Wrapped Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02133395 USD and is down -2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $5,747.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.