Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Acquired by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 511.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 53,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 44,479 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.9 %

WH stock opened at $69.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $93.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.42.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $1,065,819.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,345.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $291,200.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $1,065,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,669,345.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,078,910. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

