Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XELB opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.46. Xcel Brands has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.99.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xcel Brands by 35.0% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,681,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 435,902 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Brands by 19.1% in the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 111,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

