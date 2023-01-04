Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives $50.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.67.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Gary Patou sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $67,388.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,104.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,575,000 after buying an additional 1,090,611 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,811,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,480,000 after buying an additional 820,723 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,572,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,091,000 after buying an additional 738,892 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,640,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,207,000 after buying an additional 738,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 724,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,143,000 after buying an additional 552,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

XENE stock opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.90. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $41.39.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

