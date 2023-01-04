XRP (XRP) Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last Week

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. XRP has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion and $737.15 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00002059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XRP has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002932 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007891 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.68 or 0.00477238 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.03 or 0.02224190 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
XRP Profile
XRP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,171,756 coins and its circulating supply is 50,563,767,827 coins. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling XRP
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars.
