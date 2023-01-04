Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Short Interest Down 20.2% in December

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 572,500 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the November 30th total of 717,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 211,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Youdao from $7.80 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Youdao during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 71,475 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAO traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.75. 139,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of -0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.69. Youdao has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $14.88.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $197.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.14 million.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

