Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Up to $5.75

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.75, but opened at $6.14. Youdao shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 2,545 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Youdao from $7.80 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Youdao Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $820.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of -0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $197.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.14 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Youdao by 16.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Youdao by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Youdao by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 21,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Youdao by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Youdao by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

