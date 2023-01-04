Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Price Performance

Shares of CTIB opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Yunhong CTI has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

Get Yunhong CTI alerts:

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.