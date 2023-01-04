Zambesigold Trading 3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Zambesigold token can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00002890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Zambesigold has a market capitalization of $53.71 million and $73,311.28 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zambesigold Profile

Zambesigold launched on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zambesigold

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zambesigold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zambesigold using one of the exchanges listed above.

