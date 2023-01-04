Zcash Trading Up 7.8% Over Last Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $41.27 or 0.00244710 BTC on exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $662.90 million and $49.51 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00075958 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00055363 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002305 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,061,619 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.